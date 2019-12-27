|
Sheboygan Falls - Kitty L. Klich, 78, of Sheboygan Falls, entered eternal life on Monday, December 23, 2019, while residing at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Kitty was born to the name Patricia Jeanne Mohr on September 28, 1941, in Los Angeles, CA to Leon A. Mohr and Algenia (Andrew) Mohr.
Early on, Kitty was a variety performer in Las Vegas and off Broadway. She also hosted a televised talk show in Las Vegas with guests such as Leonard Nimoy. After leaving show business, she settled in Iowa and started a pet grooming business, which led her to adopt many rescues. Years later, she moved to California and pursued a career as a legal secretary. While living in California, she began taking art lessons and quickly rose to the top of her class, then decided to venture out on her own in the world of art.
On February 14, 1981, married James F. Klich in Covina, CA. Upon moving to Gibbsville, Wisconsin she started her own business, The Studio. Her focus was on teaching, exhibit and commissions work. After relocating to Sheboygan Falls, she started teaching at Plymouth Art Center and also held a local television show through the University of Wisconsin, Sheboygan. The name of this show was Painting Journey; it focused on her many travels. Later on, the show aired nationally.
Kitty was president of Water Edge Artist. This position enabled her to raise money for the conservation of Land Trust. She was also an active parishioner of the Blessed Trinity Parish. In November of 2019, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for her work in Parish.
She was a member and art instructor of the Plymouth Art Center, active through community theater in Sheboygan and Plymouth; enjoyed fishing, beachcombing, sewing and traveling, cooking wonder meals for family and friends, and spending time with her dear grandchildren.
Kitty is survived by her husband, James Klich of Sheboygan Falls; two sons, Christopher Klich of Appleton, Jeffery (Lynn) Klich of West Allis; three grandchildren, Libelula "Libby" Klich, Amelia Klich, Cooper Klich; two sisters, Muriel (Gregory) Prestegard of Puget Island, WA, and Mary Jo Perry of Aurora, CO; and a brother, Bryce (Sandy) Hepfer of Ketchikan, AK; sister-in-law, Clara Lang, and a brother-in-law,William (Joann) Klich. Extended family close to Kitty's heart, Lynn Trochta, Rosie Flores, Josie Salcido,Celia James, Pat Coop and many others.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Klich, and a stepfather, John Hepfer.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Kitty's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:30 am at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family for a time of visitation at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of mass at 11:30 am.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Sharron S. Richardson Community Hospice and , and Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Klich family with arrangements.
