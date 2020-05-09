|
Kyong Cha Stedl
Green Bay - Kyong Cha Stedl, age 76, of Green Bay, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. She was born June 30, 1943 in Korea.
Kyong met the love of her life, Lawrence W. "Larry" Stedl while he was serving in the US Army, stationed in Seoul, South Korea. Kyong and Larry were married and shared many adventurous years of marriage together before she and Larry passed away within less than a day from each other.
Kyong was very proud to become an American citizen. She was also very proud of her volunteer work with the Salvation Army.
She was a talented gardener who tended her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens meticulously.
Private services for Kyong and Larry will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for Kyong and Larry's family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2020