Lance D. Waege

Lance D. Waege Obituary
Lance D. Waege

Tomah - Lance D. Waege, 49, of Tomah, was called home to heaven Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the University of Madison Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 12 Noon at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave. Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The family The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

The Family requests that memorial be given in Lance's Memory.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
