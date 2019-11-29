|
Lance D. Waege
Tomah - Lance D. Waege, 49, of Tomah, was called home to heaven surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 12 Noon at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the Waege family would like to designate all memorials to help more children learn about their Lord, and Savior. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019