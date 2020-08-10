Laura Peters
Manitowoc - Laura Peters (nee Kunchynski) died on August 8, 2020, just nine days before her 92nd birthday, at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Laura was born August 17, 1928, in Iron River, MI to the late Mary (Chula) and Antone Kunchynski. She graduated from Iron River High School with the class of 1948 and worked in Iron River, Sioux St. Marie, Manistique MI, and Manitowoc WI. Laura enjoyed her time working at Angeli Foods in Iron River. Her last employment was with Sentry Food where she was nicknamed the "liquor lady". After Sentry closed, she volunteered as a senior aide for Manitowoc County Economic Center. Laura was living in Iron River, MI until she retired. She moved back to Manitowoc living with her daughter and son-in-law for 26 years. Laura moved to the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2017 due to a leg infection prohibiting her from living at home.
Laura has one daughter, Georgeann (Philip) Knier; three grandsons, Christopher (Sarah) Knier in Green Bay, WI, Jason (Cindy Franzen) Knier in Anchorage, AK, and Ryan (Rikki Hullinger) Knier in Madison, WI, four great grandchildren, Lewis and Ramona of Anchorage, AK, and Chloe and Riley of Madison, WI; sister, Jeanette (Keith) Burnett of Manitowoc; and two nieces, Debra (Neil) Matchynski of Manitowoc and Kelly (Rex) Carney of Appleton. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Antone and Mary Kunchynski; aunt and three uncles, Herbert and Ann Torgeson, Steven Chula and Frank Chula.
Thank you to all the staff at Manitowoc Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice. You made her feel at home and she liked to give everyone a hard time by claiming her loyalty with the Minnesota Vikings amongst Packer Fans.
Laura's life was shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic. Though not directly, she was unable to have visitors because of the risk of infecting the Center's residences since March. Without the social banter and the stimulation she loved, her mind deteriorated before its time.
Laura's love was all animals. If donations are made, they will be given to the Humane Society in her name.
In respect with Laura's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220 is assisting the family with arrangements.