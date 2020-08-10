1/1
Laura Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Peters

Manitowoc - Laura Peters (nee Kunchynski) died on August 8, 2020, just nine days before her 92nd birthday, at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Laura was born August 17, 1928, in Iron River, MI to the late Mary (Chula) and Antone Kunchynski. She graduated from Iron River High School with the class of 1948 and worked in Iron River, Sioux St. Marie, Manistique MI, and Manitowoc WI. Laura enjoyed her time working at Angeli Foods in Iron River. Her last employment was with Sentry Food where she was nicknamed the "liquor lady". After Sentry closed, she volunteered as a senior aide for Manitowoc County Economic Center. Laura was living in Iron River, MI until she retired. She moved back to Manitowoc living with her daughter and son-in-law for 26 years. Laura moved to the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2017 due to a leg infection prohibiting her from living at home.

Laura has one daughter, Georgeann (Philip) Knier; three grandsons, Christopher (Sarah) Knier in Green Bay, WI, Jason (Cindy Franzen) Knier in Anchorage, AK, and Ryan (Rikki Hullinger) Knier in Madison, WI, four great grandchildren, Lewis and Ramona of Anchorage, AK, and Chloe and Riley of Madison, WI; sister, Jeanette (Keith) Burnett of Manitowoc; and two nieces, Debra (Neil) Matchynski of Manitowoc and Kelly (Rex) Carney of Appleton. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Antone and Mary Kunchynski; aunt and three uncles, Herbert and Ann Torgeson, Steven Chula and Frank Chula.

Thank you to all the staff at Manitowoc Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice. You made her feel at home and she liked to give everyone a hard time by claiming her loyalty with the Minnesota Vikings amongst Packer Fans.

Laura's life was shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic. Though not directly, she was unable to have visitors because of the risk of infecting the Center's residences since March. Without the social banter and the stimulation she loved, her mind deteriorated before its time.

Laura's love was all animals. If donations are made, they will be given to the Humane Society in her name.

In respect with Laura's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220 is assisting the family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved