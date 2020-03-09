|
|
Laurel A. "Raven" Nickels
Manitowoc - Laurel A. "Raven" Nickels, age 60, a resident of Manitowoc entered eternal life with loved ones at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Raven was born on November 24, 1959 in Two Rivers. She was the daughter of the late James and Arla Gorr Schroeder. On February 14, 2003 she married Greg A. Nickels in Manitowoc. Raven's favorite music artist was Stevie Nicks.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years and caretaker, Greg; two daughters, Jillian (Thomas Lyons) Lasek and Cassondra Hranicka; two brothers and four sisters, nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Zander Louis Lyons.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 a.m until the time of services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Raven's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and staff at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their compassionate care.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020