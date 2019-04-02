|
|
LaVerne A. Peltier
Mishicot - LaVerne A. Peltier, age 89, a Mishicot resident, entered into eternal life Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. LaVerne was born April 22, 1929 in Two Rivers to the late Alphonse and Clara Kronforst Rhein and has been a lifelong area resident. LaVerne was a graduate of the Mishicot High School. She married Marvin J. "Peasoup" Peltier October 8, 1949 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death March 22, 2002. LaVerne managed a Beauty Salon for many years and was the hair-stylist for the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home for over 50 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot and a member of the Altar Society of the church. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary of the Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post # 7753. LaVerne was an excellent baker and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, watching and feeding the birds, and visiting the casino's. Her greatest joy was baby-sitting her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters: Teresa and Walter Sharpe, of Appleton, Mary Peltier and her special friend, Craig Kouba, both of Mishicot, five sons: Lyle and Cathy Peltier, of CA, Thomas and Cheryl Peltier, of WA, Mark and Pam Peltier, of Mishicot, Paul and Brenda Peltier, of Mishicot, Kim and Angie Peltier, of Mishicot, 9 grandchildren: Sarah (Allen) Neuenschwander, Jeremy (Rheana) Peltier, Amber Engeldinger and her special friend Chris Denton, Nicholas (Becca) Peltier, Ashley Engeldinger, Alyssa (Andy) Heyroth, Joseph Peltier, Mackenzie Peltier, Jacob Peltier, 8 great-grandchildren: Mason, Avery, Jackson, Lilly, Travis, Charlotte, Taylor, Madelyn, and a forthcoming great-grand-daughter. LaVerne is further survived by her God-Children: Peggy Karman, of Mishicot, and Ricky Barta, of rural Two Rivers, and by her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother: James Rhein, and two sisters: Norma Owart and Caroline Dvorak.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot with the Reverend Jeffrey Briones officiating with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum Hwy. 310 in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. There will be a VFW Auxiliary prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. LaVerne's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff and nurses at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers , Chrissy York of Aurora Home Care and to LaVerne's daughter Teresa for the special care extended to LaVerne these past few years. Your special care and kindness will always be remembered.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019