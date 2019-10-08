Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
3201 Mishicot Rd.
Two Rivers, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
3201 Mishicot Rd.
Two Rivers, WI
LaVerne A. Schramm


1932 - 2019
LaVerne A. Schramm Obituary
LaVerne A. Schramm

Two Rivers - LaVerne Schramm, age 87, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers.

LaVerne was born in Two Rivers on May 27, 1932 to Bernard and Frances (Rysticken) Gauthier. She graduated with the class of 1950 from Washington High School and on May 24, 1952 was united in marriage to Melvin J. Schramm at the St. Luke's Parsonage in Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with three children and 67 years of marriage. LaVerne was employed at the Two Rivers City Dairy for several years, and later worked in the accounting department of Hamilton Industries for 31 years until her retirement. She volunteered countless hours throughout the city of Two Rivers including the Two Rivers Ecumenical Pantry; the health and reading programs at St. Mark's Catholic School; and volunteered and was active with the Ladies groups at both St. Mark's and St. Peter the Fisherman Parishes. LaVerne enjoyed reading, playing cards, casino visits, and time spent with her family at their trailer in Crivitz.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Melvin Schramm; one daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Jefry Goeke of Kiel; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Marie Schramm of Weyauwega, Brian and Cindy Schramm of Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Lisa Goeke, Casey (Jill) Schramm, and Jill (Kyle) Bryntesen. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Ruth Tadych of Two Rivers; special friend, Dorothy Garceau of Two Rivers; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Bernard and Frances Gauthier, she was also preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers-in-law: Donna (Mervin) Arkens, Joyce (Glenn) Gates, Bill Pagels, Earl (Bernice) Schramm, and Andrew Tadych.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no visitation held this evening. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Schramm family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care and kindness extended to our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother over her final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019
