LaVerne M. Nowakowski
Manitowoc - LaVerne M. Nowakowski, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
The former LaVerne Vogel was born August 31, 1927 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Louis and Marie (Spetta) Vogel. She was a 1945 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On September 16, 1950 she married Roger Nowakowski at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. The couple owned and operated Rod's Auto Service where LaVerne served as bookkeeper. She was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Parish Women of St. Paul's. LaVerne was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi and the St. Clare Society. In the past, she was active with the AMVETS Auxiliary and volunteered in the library at the Manitowoc Senior Center.
Survivors include her husband: Roger Nowakowski, Manitowoc; two daughters and one son-in-law: Lynn Nowakowski, Henderson, NV, Lori (Randy) Decker, Dadeville, AL; three grandsons: Bruce Kennedy, Matthew (Adel) Decker, Alexander (Kearstin) Decker; and one great grandson: Kellen Decker. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother and sister-in-law: Leonard (Bernadine) Vogel.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 S. 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment of her cremated remains at Calvary Mausoleum at a later date. There will be no visitation prior to the service. The family asks that all who attend please observe social distancing and wear facial coverings.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.