LaVerne M. "Lovie" Wetenkamp
Manitowoc - LaVerne M. "Lovie" Wetenkamp, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home.
LaVerne was born on January 14, 1928 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late John E. and Cecelia (Kolpaski) Wadzinski. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1946. On June 17, 1950 she married Gerald "Jerry" Wetenkamp at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1992. LaVerne was the owner/operator on Newton Meats and Sausage Company. She also worked at ABC part-time and at Mirro for 17 years, retiring in 1988. LaVerne grew up in the Newton area and moved to Centerville, WI. after her retirement. She moved to Manitowoc in 1994. Since her retirement she worked at the Felician Village as a waitress and cook's helper. LaVerne loved to take car rides through the zoo, traveling and was a member of the Newton Card Club. She loved spending time with and going to ballgames for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include four sons and one daughter-in-law: Robert Wetenkamp, Manitowoc, Richard Wetenkamp, Newton, Lee and Vicki Wetenkamp, Lac du Flambeau, Roy Wetenkamp, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Jamie (Matt) Granger, Lindsay Wetenkamp, Chase (Alicia) Wetenkamp, Brock (Jennifer) Wetenkamp, Tyler (Megan Kretch) Wetenkamp, Shani (Scott) Derland; eleven great grandchildren: Avery, Tyler, Cooper, Harpir, Sam, Maggie, Cash, Grey, Ava, Mia and Eden; special friend: Arlene Hubbartt; and the card club. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one daughter-in-law: Jann Wetenkamp; one brother and sister-in-law: John "Jack" (Betty) Wadzinski; other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt with burial to take place at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Next Step of Felician Village and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, for all the care and compassion shown to LaVerne and her family.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 16, 2019