LaVerne N. Luckow
Manitowoc - LaVerne N. Luckow, age 84, of Manitowoc, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Mary's at Felician Village.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, 6524 County Trunk C, Manitowoc. Rev. Kyle Sorensen will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. The complete obituary will be announced on Wednesday. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 15 to July 16, 2019