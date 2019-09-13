|
|
LaVerne R. Jorgensen
Kellnersville - LaVerne R. Jorgensen, age 87, of Kellnersville, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, September 10, 2019 at her residence.
LaVerne was born on March 1, 1932 in the town of Manitowoc Rapids, Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Quirin and Mary (Baumann) Brey. She graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1950. On September 6, 1952 she married Donald Novy. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1998. On April 6, 1991, after her divorce, she married Burnell "Burgy" Jorgensen. He also preceded her in death on July 1, 2006. LaVerne worked for many years at Mirro and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) working at St. Mary's Home for 13 years, retiring in 1997. LaVerne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville, St. Joseph Rosary Society and also the Kellnersville Senior Citizens. In the past she was active with the Taus Homemakers and Kubale O'Connell VFW Post #6179 Auxiliary of Kellnersville. LaVerne enjoyed bingo, playing cards and reading.
Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-laws: Wayne (Cindy) Novy, Whitelaw, Keith (Beth) Novy, Whitelaw, Lee (Lori) Novy, Whitelaw; one son-in-law: Ron "Fred" Wegener, Manitowoc; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Jamie Novy (Aimee Alfson) and his daughter: Jadelynn, Whitelaw, Joe (Sheila) Novy and their children: Emma, Mallory and Dylan, Whitelaw, Jackie Novy and her fiancé: Donald Whetung, Whitelaw, Patty Novy and her daughters: Emma Lee and Christiana, Valders, Missy (Matt) Richmond and their son: Ashton, Two Rivers; two step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren: Dan Ford and his son: Jericho, Arkansas, Crystal (Andrew) Herald and their children: Edward and Willem, Green Bay; two step-daughters: Kim (Mike) List and her daughters: Katie Getschout and Kristi Umentum, Green Bay, Penny Jorgensen, Green Bay; one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Leroy (Joyce) Novy, Manitowoc, Phyllis Novy, Manitowoc, Darlene Lyons, Appleton, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Quirin and Mary Brey; her first husband: Donald Novy; second husband: Burnell "Burgy" Jorgensen; her daughter: Sharon "Sharri" Wegener; two brothers-in-law: Victor Novy and Clifford Lyons.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 522 Tower Avenue, Kellnersville. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019