LaVerne R. Kattner Hartlaub Leitermann
Manitowoc - LaVerne R. Kattner Hartlaub Leitermann, age 95, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born November 22, 1924 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Joseph and Meta (Ziemer) Kattner. LaVerne attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1943. On October 17, 1945 she married Clemens A. Hartlaub at St. Mary Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1973. She later married Francis J. Leitermann at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2001. In her early years, LaVerne was involved in Girl Scouts, she was also the first chair clarinet in the Wisconsin State Band, was a member of the Cleveland VFW women's auxiliary, played in many Newton Card Clubs, and was a member of the Newton area homemakers. She was an exceptional bookkeeper and was employed with the Newton Mill, and Newton Meats. Above all, LaVerne was a dedicated and hardworking mother as she raised her children. Later in life, she enjoyed safaris to the casinos. LaVerne was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Community, St. Thomas Christian Women, and Catholic Financial. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who will be remembered for grabbing her grandchildren by the cheek and calling them her "little Capoochka".
Survivors include her five children: Paul Hartlaub (Significant other: Patty), Manitowoc, Gene (Theresa) Hartlaub, Newton, Dennis (Stacy) Hartlaub, Newton, Annette (Richard) Haese, Newton, and Robert (Leigh) Hartlaub, New York, New York; four step-children: Jerome (Amanda) Leitermann, Kenosha, Susan (Kenneth) Karbon, Manitowoc, Ronald (Kim) Leitermann, Manitowoc, Yvonne (Davis) Reno, Manitowoc; her grandchildren: Russell Hartlaub, Charles (Missy) Hartlaub, Todd (Erin) Hartlaub, Diana (Marc) Mills, Christina Hartlaub, Pamela (Blaise) Steele, Rose Hartlaub (significant other: Wes), Sarah (Brad) Smith, Laura Hartlaub, Joshua (Katie) Haese, Heather Huss, Amber (Anthony) Spackman, Jill Leitermann, Kevin Leitermann, Jason (Staci) Karbon, Jennifer (John) Shimek, Michelle Karbon, Paul Leitermann, Lisa (Jeff) Vanderkelen, Becky (Mike) Lambert, Dana (Joshua) Contreras, Julie Reno, and Chad Reno; 54 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law: Geri Hartlaub. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: Clemens; her second husband: Francis; one son: James Hartlaub; one great-grandson: Johnny; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Dorothy (Chet) Dempsky and Joan (Chet) Gospodarek; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry. LaVerne will be laid to rest at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery, Northeim. A celebration of life and meal will be held at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jackie and Larry Reimer and their pooch Charlie for the love and care they have given to LaVerne over the years.