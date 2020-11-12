LaVerne Treichel



Reedsville - LaVerne Treichel, age 86, formerly of Reedsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Brillion West Haven.



LaVerne was born on October 8, 1934 at the home farm in Maple Grove, daughter of the late Hubert and Gertrude (Boeder) Wordell. She attended and graduated 8th grade from Trinity Lutheran School in 1948 and attended and graduated from Brillion High School, class of 1952. On May 8, 1954, she married Norbert "Norbie" Treichel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1990. LaVerne worked for Saunders Leasing System in Brillion until they closed their doors. She then worked at Equity for a time until her retirement. LaVerne and Norbie loved to travel all over the world, visiting various countries and states. They also had a traveling camper and a stationary site where they would enjoy time together and with family. LaVerne was an excellent bowler, taking part in may leagues over the years. She and Norbie always had schnauzers to spoil with treats and goodies. She also volunteered with Norbie at the Reedsville Fire Department and Veterans' events. She enjoyed reading, watching television, and enjoyed animals and nature. LaVerne was a member of St. John St. James Lutheran Church where she was very active with the Ladies Aide.



LaVerne is survived by one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Erwin Waack of Reedsville, Audrey Wordell of Brillion, and LaVerne Bialek of Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norbie, her father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Elsie (Maertz) Treichel, siblings and in-laws: Erhardt Wordell, Irene (Jim) Decker, Elaine Waack, and Elroy (Diane) Wordell; other in-laws: Edwin Bialek, Jr., Gilbert (Alberta) Engelbrecht, Ray Treichel, Lucille (Louis) Wicke, Mildred Cummings, and Evelyn (Helmuth) Rusch, and other relatives.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Officiating will be Rev. Darin Aden. Burial will be in the church cemetery on Highway W. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be videotaped and uploaded very soon after the funeral. Safety guidelines will be in place, and the family does request that everyone in attendance wear a mask. Online condolences may be made.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brillion West Haven for the wonderful care LaVerne received over the last 5 years and Heartland Hospice for the comfort they brought LaVerne while she was on hospice.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store