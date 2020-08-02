Lawrence "Larry" D. Appleby
Manitowoc - Lawrence "Larry" D. Appleby, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 8, 1944 in Long Beach, California, son of the late Lawrence W. and Lillian (Pacca) Appleby. Larry attended El Segundo High School, El Segundo, California, graduating with the class of 1962. In high school, he was active in sports especially football and baseball. Larry served in the Vietnam War with the United States Army. In May of 1971, he married Bernice Reddon. Larry was employed as an auctioneer coordinator for several liquidation companies, most recently for the Great American Group. He volunteered for Peter's Pantry, Manitowoc, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Larry enjoyed coin collecting as well as fishing and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife: Bernice Appleby, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Lawrence W. Appleby and Jill Schroeder-Appleby, Oregon; two step-children: Larry Ericksen, Idaho, and Tracey (Jim) Parish, Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: Samantha, David, Trevor, Treyton and Kayden Appleby, Daniel and Austin Meuret, Conner and Allyah Parish, Ryan and Tara Ericksen; two great-grandchildren: Felicia and Macen Meuret; one brother: Robert (Sandy) Appleby, Portland, Oregon; one sister-in-law: Judy Mayfield; and one brother-in-law: Dennis (Cheryl) Reddon. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Donnie Appleby; and one sister-in-law: Alice Blasier.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 4105 Michigan Ave, Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice as well as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion they have shown to Larry and his family.