Lawrence Earl "Larry" Middleton


1936 - 2019
Lawrence Earl "Larry" Middleton Obituary
Lawrence Earl "Larry" Middleton

Manitowoc - Lawrence Earl "Larry" Middleton, 82, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Larry was born on October 31, 1936, in Burlington, WI, to the late Lawrence Harvey and Edna May (North) Middleton. He attended school in Burlington and worked for many years at the Burlington Standard Press and the Burlington School District before moving to Two Rivers, where he worked as a machinist at Federal Mogul Corporation until his retirement.

Larry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan Headley, Manitowoc; children, Mary (Scot) Bird, Junction City, KS, Tammy (Wayne) Bush, Burlington; and the mother of his children, Linda Jordan, Junction City, KS; step children, Mark Boileau, Green Bay; and Michael Boileau, Pembine; sisters: Virginia Fellie Van, Manitowoc; Elizabeth Webel (Michael Holschbach), Two Rivers; and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Edna Middleton; his son, Kenneth Charles Middleton; his step daughter, Kelly Regalia; and his siblings, Mary Lynn Dubois, Joyce Ann Childers, Margaret Jean Langer, Robert Harvey Middleton, and Harvey Zulbe.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Burlington Memorial Cemetery, Burlington, WI, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at Echo Park.

Memorial contributions may be made for the family at Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220 or Aurora at Home Hospice, 931 Discovery Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311. A full obituary may be viewed at www.jensreinbolddandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 3, 2019
