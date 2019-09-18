|
|
Lawrence "Larry" J. Whitcomb
Little Lake, MI - Lawrence "Larry" J. Whitcomb, 65, of Little Lake, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019 at UP Health System-Marquette. Larry's final moments were spent talking on the phone to a son who could not be there while his loving wife and other son were by his side at his time of passing.
He was born April 17, 1954 in Laona, Wisconsin, a son of the late Vernon E. and Jacqueline J. (Mallow) Whitcomb and was raised in Two Rivers, WI.
Following graduation from Washington High School, Larry worked briefly as a finger joint operator and bartender prior to entering the US Air Force. He primarily worked in computer operations and retired in 1994 after 20 years of service with the rank of Master Sergeant from KI Sawyer AFB. He was a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed hunting and spending time at his camp with his brother John.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patty M. (Steele) Whitcomb, whom he married at the Gwinn United Methodist Church on May 22, 1993; sons, Ryan Whitcomb of Little Lake and Luke Whitcomb of Marquette; sisters, Cynthia (Vince) Cwiklinski of Wabeno, WI and Elizabeth (Paul) Campanaro of Manitowoc, WI; brother, John (Lisa) Whitcomb of Janesville, WI; brothers & sisters-in-law, Robin (Robert) Brown of Gladstone, Liberty (Mike Lusardi) Kruse of Rock and Frank Steele of Gwinn; grand-puppies, Cache & Millie; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
In accordance with Larry's wishes, there will be no services.
Cards or notes of sympathy may be directed to Larry's family at PO Box 105, Little Lake, MI 49833.
The Canale-Gwinn Funeral Home is assisting the family where memories may be shared at canalefuneral.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019