|
|
Lawrence (Larry) W. Mullins
Manitowoc - Lawrence (Larry) W. Mullins, age 87, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.
He was born on February 10, 1932 in the Village of Valders, son of the late Earl and Anna (Nejedlo) Mullins. Larry was a graduate of Valders High School, Class of 1950. He then served with the United States Army and was stationed in Germany from 1952 until 1954. On August 11, 1951 he married the former Joanne M. Berkedal at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. After high school, Larry joined his father in the livestock business. He was later employed as a salesman with Miller Supply Company of St. Nazianz. In 1988 he then owned and operated The Mobil 310 Mart, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Manitowoc Elks Club. Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, traveling and was a large fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife: Joanne Mullins, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Joyce Mullins, Davenport, Iowa; two daughters and sons-in-law: Lori and Walter Hey, Fish Creek, Julie and James Anderson, Springs, Texas; six grandchildren: Ryan and Andrea Mullins, Katie and Ben Nickel, Kyle and Nicki Haug, Chad and Jamie Haug, Heather Anderson, Amanda Anderson; seven great grandchildren; and a sister: Mary Lou Larson, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bernard and Leona Berkedal; and a brother-in-law: Ted Larson.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, with burial of his cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 5, 2019