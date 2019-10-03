|
|
Lee A. Bruechert
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Lee A. Bruechert, age 63, of Two Rivers passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 while visiting his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in North Dakota.
Lee was born December 14, 1955 in Two Rivers, son of the late Otto and Mary Ann (Brewer) Bruechert. He was a graduate of Washington High School with the Class of 1974. Lee served with the U. S. Air Force from 1974 - 1978. On May 19, 1979 he was united in marriage to the former Lori Waskow in Two Rivers.
Lee worked for the City of Two Rivers with the Public Works Department for 32 years, retiring in April 2019. He was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and well as a Wisconsin Badgers fan. Lee enjoyed golfing, 4 wheeling, deer hunting and spending time with family and friends at the cabin up north.
Survivors include his wife Lori Bruechert, Two Rivers; one son and daughter-in-law: Joseph & Kiffany Bruechert, Wahpeton, ND; three grandchildren: Abigail, Isaiah, and Ethan; the family dog, "Dakota Blue"; brother and sisters: Patty (Tom) Ciglar, Sturgeon Bay; Nancy (Dave) Meyer, Manitowoc; Mary (Steve) Tittl, Rochester, MN; Richard Bruechert (fiancee Josie), Two Rivers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Linda & Tom Rabideau; Brian & Jerilyn Waskow, all of Two Rivers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lee was preceded in death by his parents Otto & Mary Ann Bruechert and father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph & Carol Waskow.
Private family services, burial and full military honors have taken place here in Two Rivers. A Celebration of Life for Lee will be held after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Sports Bar, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Bruechert family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019