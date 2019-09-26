|
|
Lee A. Kotyza
Sheboygan - Lee Kotyza, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was 66 years old, born April 19th, 1953, in Two Rivers, the son of Anton & Donna Kotyza. He went on to obtain his Bachelors of Sociology at UW-Madison and Masters of Guidance & Counseling at UW-Stout.
On September 8th, 1984, he married the love of his life, Jackie Kotyza (Stapleton). They recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
Lee touched many lives during his career in teaching, counseling, and coaching. He was quick with a smile & slow to judge. Lee loved to travel, most of all to beaches, and never missed the chance to watch a beautiful sunset. He spread joy everywhere he went.
He leaves behind a family who adores him - wife, Jackie, and three daughters, Carlie (Rory Witthuhn) Kotyza-Witthuhn of Eden Prairie, MN, Emily (Silvio Gomez) Kotyza of Rosario, Argentina, and Holly (Dave) Van Akkeren of Sheboygan. His four grandchildren - Antonio, Isaiah, Maria, and Evelyn, will miss him exponentially. He is survived further by his parents, his sister, Terri (Warren) Belonger of Two Rivers, and many sibling in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will take place Monday, September 30th from 2-5pm at St. Clement Church, 707 N. 6th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30pm. Come as you are. Hawaiian shirts & flip-flops are especially encouraged.
Any floral arrangements can be organized through The Flower Gallery (Manitowoc) at 920-684-3351. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for a memorial fund in Lee's honor.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019