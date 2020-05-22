Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Backus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee M. Backus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee M. Backus Obituary
Lee M. Backus

Appleton - Lee M. Backus, 58, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020, due to complications after a procedure. He was born on September 25, 1961, to the late Robert and Gertrude (Hoyer) Backus in Manitowoc. Lee was united in marriage to Lori A. Sitkawitz on June 21, 1986, in Manitowoc at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lee graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1979. He went on to complete his Tool and Die Apprenticeship and received his Certificate of Completion in 1984 while working at Weber Stephens Products from 1979 - 1986. Lee also utilized his education while he worked at Fox Valley Tool and Die from 1986 - 2006. He continued his education at UW Stout where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Career, Technical Education and Coaching in 2018. Lee was currently employed at Fox Valley Technical College as an instructor since 2006. He enjoyed attending Packers games, boating, wildlife and cooking. Lee would spend time with friends hunting in Florence. He was fond of traveling, whether it was touring Europe, exploring an island, sunning in Mexico, visiting Alaska or hiking through the Grand Canyon with his wife by his side. Lee took joy in being social at the many summer festivals he would attend. Lee will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Lee is survived by his loving wife Lori, siblings Don (Mary Jane) Backus, Tom (Lindy) Backus, Tony (Linda) Backus, Jerome (Judy) Backus, Chuck (Barb) Backus, Dick Backus, Diane (Jerome) Wagner, Cheryl (Todd) Terp, Carol (Kelly) Christiansen and Nell Backus, brother-in-law John (Audrey) Sitkawitz and sister-in-law Barbara Sitkawitz. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and his special puppy Sammy.

Lee was preceded in death by his brother William Backus and in-laws Richard and Mary Jane (Steeber) Sitkawtiz.

A private family gathering will be held for immediate family. Friends and family are welcome to watch the livestream service at 11:00 AM on, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by visiting our website at wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -