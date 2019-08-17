|
Leland P. Kiel
Manitowoc - Leland P. Kiel, age 86, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
He was born June 13, 1933 in Casco, Wisconsin, son of the late Alvin and Barbara (Veser) Kiel. His mother died shortly after he was born and he was raised by his stepmother Mary Zaborowski. Leland served in the Army National Guard in Manitowoc/Two Rivers from 1950 until 1985. On June 11, 1955 he married the former Shirley Grenier at St. Mark Catholic Church, Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2012. Leland was employed at Mirro Aluminum as a boiler engineer for 43 years, retiring in July of 1995. He also worked at Weyerhaueser Co. for over 30 years as a security guard. Leland was a member of the Retired Enlisted Men Assocation, Boilermaker's Union - 1st Class Engineer #510, and was a past member of St. Paul's Athletic Association.
Survivors include five sons and four daughters-in-law: Stephen (Joan) Kiel, Manitowoc, Todd (Becky) Kiel, Manitowoc, Brian Kiel, Richfield, Allen (Camm) Kiel, Gurnee, Illinois, and Tom (Liz) Kiel, Mesa, Arizona; two daughters and sons-in-law: Barbara (Bill) Oestreich, Manitowoc, and Susan (Mark) Drake, Omro; 22 grandchildren: Kristen (Jeff), Aimee, Aaron (Kari), Adam (Meghan), Tania (Chris), Ashley, Olivia, Daniel, Jared, Bill Jr., Ryan, Cole, Courtney (Brody), Alexis, Stephanie, Nolan, Madeleine, Shawn (Cassie), Dylan, Addison, Evan; 17 great-grandchildren: Cameron, Davon, Kiley, Peyton, Grayson, Silas, Jackson, Aubree, Karsyn, Journey, Taraji, Eli, Eden, Mason, Kason, Tyler, and Cole; five brothers and six sisters-in-law: Wayne (Barbara) Kiel, Manitowoc, Dale (Jane) Kiel, Florida, Sandy Kiel, Waukesha, Jerome (Judy) Kiel, Kiel, Bruce (Nancy) Kiel, Green Bay, and Warren (Ann) Kiel, Texas; and one brother-in-law: Kevin (Nancy) Buschey, Milwaukee. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Barbara Kiel; his wife: Shirley Kiel; one sister: Marilyn Kiel; one brother: Gary Kiel; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Carol (Norman) Scharnhorst and Lynn Buschey; and one sister-in-law: Paulette Kiel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth with military honors accorded by Manitowoc AMVETS Post #99.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Laurel Grove and Shady Lane for their care and compassion shown to Leland and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019