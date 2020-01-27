|
|
Leo C. Bugler
Manitowoc - Leo C. Bugler, age 96, of Manitowoc, died Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Leo was born on July 16, 1923 in Two Rivers, son of the late Erwin and Agnes (Funk) Bugler. On September 25, 1948 He married the former June M. Raatz at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2014. Leo farmed on the family dairy farm for 25 years and also worked at Manitowoc Ship Yards for 11 years retiring in 1984. He enjoyed woodworking, playing Sheepshead, traveling and nature. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by three daughters and four sons-in-law: Karen (Michael) Kiesow, St. Nazianz, Sue (David) Cisler, Waukesha, Helen Place, Manitowoc, Rick Skarvan, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Michael Kiesow Jr. (Stacey Ann Block), Lisa Kiesow, Christopher Skarvan, Ricky (Tanya) Skarvan Jr., Leigh Ann Cisler; ten great-grandchildren: Alyssa (Sam) Maltby, Bodhi Lund, Havier Kiesow, Sophia Kiesow, Hayden Kiesow, Zoie Skarvan, Alana Skarvan, Aiden Skarvan, Mason Skarvan and MyKenna Block; one brother: Norbert Bugler, Two Rivers; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John (Mary) Raatz, Two Rivers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Judith Bugler; Kathy Skarvan; two grandchildren: Kevin Kiesow; Trista Place; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roland and Florence (Lehman) Raatz; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Judith Raatz, Jean (John) Ahrens.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel, 1500 Highway 310, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with entombment of his cremated remains to follow. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Herring and staff, nurses at CCU and the ER both of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and the staff of River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the care and compassion given to Dad.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020