Leon D. Gustafson
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Leon D. Gustafson, age 76, of Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehab Center.
Leon was born January 24, 1943 in Two Rivers, son of the late Ralph and Ursula (Gloe) Gustafson. He served with the U.S. Air Force from 1962 - 1966. On July 12, 1968 he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Stedl at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Leon started his career working for Two Creeks Dairy in Two Creeks WI as a cheesemaker. He went on to work for Foremost Farms, Lynn Dairy as Plant Manager, Land O Lakes as a field service Manager. He started working for Gist-Brocades now DSM in Dairy ingredient sales in 1980 before retiring in 2006. Following retirement he went on to drive bus for Brandt Bus. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, taking trips with his motor home and talking cheese making with his son. He especially enjoyed the time he drove bus.
Survivors include his wife: Barbara Gustafson, Manitowoc; his children: Lisa (Michael) Malecki, Poynette; Mark (Candy) Gustafson, Two Rivers; his grandchildren: Ryan (Jacqui) Malecki, Nathan and Adam Malecki, Zachary (Aysha) Truett and Bryce Gustafson; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sandra & Richard Birr, Green Bay; Lynn & Tony Beitzel, Manitowoc. Leon is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson Michael Gustafson and brothers and sisters: Betty Diedrich, Beverly Ploeckelman, John Gustafson and James Gustafson.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. A private family burial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the Staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehab for the care and compassion shown to Leon and his family. The family would also like to say a big "Thank You" to the staff of Heartland Hospice. Your staff will always be remembered for your kindness, helpfulness and compassion shown to Barb and the family at a time when it was greatly needed and so much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019