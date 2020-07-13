Leonard J. Chupita
Manitowoc - Leonard J. Chupita, age 87, of Manitowoc, passed away Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Leonard was born on May 28, 1933 in Cooperstown, son of the late Julius J. & Blanche A. (Pelishek) Chupita. He married the former Lois P. Glischinski on November 24, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2015. Leonard was employed for many years at Manitowoc Engineering Company in the crane department until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. During his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Michael & Mary Lynn Chupita, Manitowoc; four daughters and sons-in-law: Catherine & Roger Lodel, Whitelaw, Sharon & Gregory Quint, Manitowoc, Mary Temple, Manitowoc, Linda & Eric Rathsack, Oshkosh; brother-in-law: Juliun Castillo, St. Germain; brother-in-law: Joseph & his wife Karen Glischinski, Hales Corners; two sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Glischinski, Manitowoc, Felicia Springstube, Two Rivers; ten grandchildren: Erin, Lora, Jayme, Brenda, Brian, Amanda, Jason, Adam, David, Bryan; sixteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents: Julius & Blanche Chupita; his wife of 63 years: Lois Chupita; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Florian and Delphine (Orchekowski) Glischinski; one sister: Dorothy Dempsky; two brothers-in-law: Edward Korinek, Michael Dempsky; one sister-in-law: Carol Castillo.
Private family services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand. Rev. Doug LeCaptain will celebrate the Mass of Christian burial with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Mary's Felician Village for all the loving compassionate care given to Dad.