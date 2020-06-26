Leonard J. Sauer
Kellnersville - Leonard J. Sauer, age 100, formerly of Kellnersville, and a current resident of River Woods Place, Manitowoc died Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Leonard was born on August 15, 1919 at Menchalville, son of the late Joseph and Emma (Novy) Sauer. He grew up in the town of Franklin and attended St. Joseph Grade School in Kellnersville. On November 12, 1947 Leonard was married to the former Helen Steeber at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2011 following 64 years of marriage. Leonard and Helen farmed at Kellnersville. Leonard lived on his farm for 92 years moving to Manitowoc in December of 2019. He served St. Joseph Cemetery as Sexton for many years. Leonard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and WFLA Lodge #20. He loved to listen to polka music and attend tractor shows.
Survivors include one daughter-in-law: Jean Sauer, Kellnersville; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Joseph (Doris) Steeber, Mishicot, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Emma Sauer; his wife: Helen Sauer; two sons: John Sauer and Gary Sauer; one brother and sister-in-law: Edward (Veronica) Saur; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leo (Esther) Steeber, Tony (Anne) Steeber, Rose (Vic) Polifka.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. The Rev. Santiago Turiano will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Leonard's family would like to thank the staff of River Woods Place for all of their compassionate loving care shown to Leonard over the past seven months.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.