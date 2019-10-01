|
|
Leonard N. Rivest
Manitowoc - Leonard N. Rivest, age 86, a resident at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born July 4, 1933 in Two Rivers, son of the late Paul and Ethel (Peterson) Rivest. On 11/23/1951 Leonard married the former Maxine Gorman at the Manitowoc County courthouse. She preceded him in death on 09/04/1978. He later married Joan Grimm on 11/27/1981. She preceded him in death on 5/26/2017. Leonard was employed in the metal saw department at Manitowoc Engineering for most of his career, eventually retiring from there. In his early years, he enjoyed motorcycling and camping. Leonard also loved dogs and was an avid Packer fan.
Survivors include four sons: David (Deborah) Rivest, Manitowoc, Randy Rivest, Manitowoc, Brian (Laurie) Rivest, Manitowoc; and Michael Rivest, Marinette; grandchildren: Angela Radaj-Rivest, Elizabeth (Wesley) Reeves, Laure (Travis) Kibler, Chrystal (Erik) Hawtrey, Autumn (Kody) Kortbein, and Ashley (Jeff) Biszmaier; great-grandchildren; Brianna Radaj, Levi Radaj, Magdelyn Radaj, Nathan Kibler, Caleb Kibler & Clarissa Biszmaier; two sisters: Dorothy Mosuch and Barbara Behm; and two sisters-in-law: Gertrude Rivest and Cathy Rivest. Nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive. He was further preceded in death by two brothers: Melvin "Lucky" Rivest and Kenneth Rivest.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center and a memorial visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the All-Care Gathering Center, 925 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Leonard will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Laurel Grove Assisted Living as well as the staffs of Family Care and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to Leonard and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019