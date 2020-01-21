|
|
Leonard N. Stueck
Leonard Stueck found his rest on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving father of Steven Stueck and Stacy Stueck, and uncle, hunting/fishing buddy, card partner/adversary, and 'foreman…' to so many special nieces, nephews and friends, former husband to Sharon Stueck, further survived by sister-in-law Ethel (Arthur) Stueck. Born and raised in Two Rivers, he volunteered for the Army in 1954-56 with his TR buddies, and was stationed in Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Barbara (Scheuer) Stueck, and his siblings, Kathleen (Gilbert) Koehler, Roger (Catherine) Stueck, Edith (Robert) Karsten, and Arthur (Ethel) Stueck.
Memorial is pending at this time.
'Lenny,' worked in the family business with his father and brother for many years, worked at Burger Boat of Manitowoc, and was a loyal member of the Carpenters' Union. He was a very gifted carpenter, building many beautiful homes, and yachts, and helping out family and friends with projects whenever needed. He and his father built the house he raised his kids in. Len was a great bus driver all over the country with a bus full of drum & bugle corps kids in his care, and many weekends were spent camping while his kids were growing up.
Lenny enjoyed many sports in his life: softball, pool, dartball, miniature bowling, bean bags, pitching horseshoes, a little gambling, and was always up for a good game of sheepshead or cribbage. Tom, maybe he'll have the inside track on some games now and be able to beat you in a pool or two…
A special "thank you" to the wonderful caregivers at HarborChase. He felt cared for and cherished because of you.
Hope you found all of your family and friends, and you have as many suckers, chocolate, and root beers as you can handle. Time for an 8 ball break! "You bet your bootsa…"
Cremation arrangements being made by Informed Choice/Krause Funeral Home, 9000 West Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020