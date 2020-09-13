Leonard R. Cummings
Green Bay - Leonard R. Cummings, age 78, a Green Bay resident, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Leonard was born on April 25, 1942 in Grimms, WI son of the late Michael and Mildred (Treichel) Cummings. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in Maple Grove and graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1960. Leonard served with the United States Army and was later a member of the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and playing softball. Leonard was a truck driver for most of his career and owned his own truck. He also enjoyed collecting things, especially John Wayne and Packers memorabilia.
Survivors include his three children: Tina and Eric Lemberger (Manitowoc), Todd and Jennie Cummings (Cleveland), Shannon and William Stoppel (Arlington, VA); his grandchildren: Nicole and Alan Kiplin (Appleton), Brittini Wenzel (Appleton), Taylor Wenzel (Manitowoc), Kaitlyn Cummings (Cleveland), Grayson Cummings (Cleveland), Zoe Stoppel (Arlington, VA); three great grandchildren: Ambria, Kylin and Ensley Kiplin; one brother and sister-in-law: Jack and Pat Cummings; four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Mary Jane and Donald Torp, Helen and Wayne Kasten, Karen Cummings and Cheryl Cummings; and his best friend: Cindi Bonville. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: William, Donald and Richard Cummings; and one sister: JoAnn Cummings.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jeremy Vance with burial of his cremated remains at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.