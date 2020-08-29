Leonard R. Krema
Manitowoc - Leonard R. Krema, age 98, a Manitowoc resident, died on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Leonard was born on August 31, 1921 in the Town of Gibson, son of the late Wencil and Delia (Stangel) Krcma. He grew up in the Town of Gibson and graduated from Mishicot High School in 1939. Following high school, Leonard was drafted into the United States Navy, serving in Guam during WWII. On February 8, 1958 he married the former Dolores L. Lauer at St. Michael Catholic Church, Chicago. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2003. Leonard was a traffic manager for Krema Trucking Company in Chicago until 1969 and then worked as a traffic manager for Holland Cartage until his retirement in 1983. In 2002, he and his wife moved to Manitowoc. He was a former member of St. Michael Catholic Church of Old Town in Chicago and was active as a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Desoto Council and served for many honor guards in Chicago. Leonard was also a former member of the Holy Name Society of St. Michael, serving as past president and treasurer, was a lector and usher for over 30 years, and was an active member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #201. He was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish in Manitowoc.
Survivors include his four children: Susan (John) Kuliak, Chicago, Richard (Patricia) Krema, Scotch Plains, NJ, Roger Krema, Manitowoc, Janice Miller, Chicago; five grandchildren: Andrew Krema, Madeline Krema, Kira Miller, Charlotte Kuliak, Alexander Kuliak; his siblings: Raymond Krcma, Manitowoc, Agnes Scharenbroch, Manitowoc, Eleanor Nelson, Manitowoc, Beatrice Cisler, Mishicot, Jeanette (Karl) Kudick, FL, James (Eileen) Krcma, Whitelaw; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Jeanette Lauer, AZ, Jeanne (William) Smith, Chicago. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings: Edward (Tracey) Krema, John (Marie) Krema, Alton (Louise) Krema, Lucy (Tom) Hagstrom, Marie Krcma; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lorraine Krcma, Al Scharenbroch, Emil Nelson, Gerhardt Cisler, and Donald Lauer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik with burial to take place at St. Mary's Cemetery - Tisch Mills with military honors to be accorded.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. The visitation will continue on Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Due to health concerns, please wear a mask and social distance when possible.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.