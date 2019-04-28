|
Leroy A. Remiker
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - LeRoy A. Remiker, age 85, a Two Rivers resident passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Mary's at Felician Village in Manitowoc.
Leroy was born on November 6, 1933, in Manitowoc Rapids, WI, son of the late George & Sophie (Stehula) Remiker. He served in the United States Army, from 1956-1959. On May 12, 1956 he married the former Jeanette Zipperer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Whitelaw. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2014. LeRoy worked at Hamilton Manufacturing in Two Rivers until his retirement in 2004. He was a long-time member of the former St. Luke's Catholic Church and currently a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Two Rivers. LeRoy was a former member of the St. Luke Holy Name and the Men of St. Peter the Fisherman. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, biking, bird watching. He was also a fan of watching the Brewers and Packers.
LeRoy will be sadly missed by his family: son Ron (Christy Zich) Two Rivers and his children Devin of Madison, Baily of Madison and Maggie of Two Rivers; daughters Cheryl Parmentier of DePere; Je'Ette (Scott) Tennies of Germantown; Patti Remiker (Jessie Hetue) of Francis Creek and their daughter Brittany (Jaimie) Perkins and their son Gavin of Pulaski; Kathy Angello of Encinitas, California.
LeRoy is also survived by his brothers & sisters and in-laws: Jean Krupka, Carol Adams, Ruth (Gordon) Mueller, Joan (Ronald) Duckart, Robert (Mary) Remiker, Jim (Sherry) Remiker, Ralph (Doris) Remiker, Jan Remiker, Delilah Remiker, Francis Remiker, Alan Remiker, Ruth Remiker Woldt (Robert); his sisters-in-law Donna Zipperer and Bonnie Zipperer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his brothers, sisters and in-laws: George (Elaine) Remiker, Donald Remiker, Paul Remiker, Lucille (Milton) Groelle, Katherine (Norbert) Naidl, Tom Adams, Joe Krupka; Jeanette's family Ray (Rose) Zipperer, Clarence (Donna) Zipperer, Norbert (Bernadine) Zipperer, Art (Irene) Zipperer, Jerome Zipperer, LeRoy Zipperer, Margaret (Ed) Kohlman), Clara Zipperer, Loretta (Helmer) Franzen, Arlene (John) Kocourek,
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and funeral services will take place St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial of LeRoy's cremated remains to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later time. Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Remiker family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers over the last six years at the facilities LeRoy resided - St. Mary's at Felician Village, Maritime Gardens and Manitowoc Health & Rehab. Your compassion and care for LeRoy will never be forgotten. Special thanks to Amy Schleunes and Brittany Bastian for their support through LeRoy's final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Fisher House of Wisconsin at the Zablocki V.A. complex in Milwaukee or the .
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019