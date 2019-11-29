|
|
Leroy F. Duenkel
Manitowoc - LeRoy F. Duenkel, age 92, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Shady Lane.
LeRoy was born on June 23, 1927 in West Bend to the late Elmer and Isabelle (Haug) Duenkel. After attending Lincoln High School, LeRoy enlisted in the United States Army Air Force in 1945 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1947. On November 25, 1948, LeRoy married Elayne Bausch at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He worked for the White House Milk Company for 34 years and later retired from Burger Boat Company. LeRoy was the director and equipment manager for the Clipper City Shipmates Drill Team. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Amvets Post 99. LeRoy liked gardening, listening to polka music, and bird watching. He was a very selfless and thoughtful person who always put others first. Above all, LeRoy enjoyed spending his time with family and friends - especially taking his grandchildren on their paper routes.
Survivors include LeRoy's wife of 71 wonderful years, Elayne; five children, Thomas (Gloria) Duenkel, Connie (Greg) Rysticken, Theresa (Michael) Brauer, Gloria (Peter) Pivonka, and Mary (Jim) Koss; 13 grandchildren, Jamie (Howard) Gleason, Mindy (Travis) Christensen, Ann (Daniel) Holsen, Matthew Brauer, Casey Brauer, Christine (Joshua) Perkins, Sean Warren, Kevin Warren (Christina Bergmann), Evan (Ashleigh) Pivonka, Logan, Matalie, Joshua and Elena Koss; 15 great grandchildren, Grace, Sophia, Abigail, Quentin, Emma, Grayden, Eddie, Faith, Nora, JJ, Marvin, Henry, Violet, Kendra, and Riley; brother, Elmer "Butch" Duenkel Jr.; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Isabelle Duenkel; beautiful daughter, Christine Duenkel; three sisters, Camilla (Daniel) Kadin, Harriet (Lester) Brunette, and Catherine (George) Dobinski; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law to include: Margaret Duenkel, Kenneth (Marion) Bausch, Grace Olson, and Nathalie (Alan) Schweigl.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand - 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by Amvets Post 99. Following the services at the cemetery, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the prayer service led by Deacon Alan Boeldt at 6:30 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
LeRoy's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Shady Lane, Dr. Mark Herring and his staff, and his most recent caregivers, Cindy and Matalie for their compassionate and loving care.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019