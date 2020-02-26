|
|
LeRoy G. Sukowaty
Valders - LeRoy G. Sukowaty, age 92, a lifelong Valders resident, passed away Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
He was born April 18, 1927 in the Town of Eaton, Manitowoc County, son of the late Ambrose and Salome (Schmitz) Sukowaty. LeRoy attended Kiel High School before being drafted into the United States Army Air Force, serving in World War II. On June 7, 1955, he married Virginia Hauser at St. Charles Catholic Church, Charlesburg. LeRoy was employed with Manitowoc Ship Building and operated his own farm. He was a member of the Wisconsin Steam Antique Engine Club, Mid-Lakes Rustic Iron Inc, Rockea Hunting Club, the Chilton Eagles Club, and the Wagner-Eberle-Sukowaty American Legion Post #477 of St. Nazianz. Some of LeRoy's hobbies included flying and hunting.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years: Virginia Sukowaty, Manitowoc; five children: Ralph (Paula) Sukowaty, Manitowoc, Carl Sukowaty, Odessa, TX, Mark Sukowaty, Valders, Glen Sukowaty, New Holstein, and Joyce Sukowaty, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Alex Sukowaty, Kaitlin Sukowaty, and Cassidy Sukowaty (Justin Burns); one great-grandchild: Jack Burns; one brother: Herman Sukowaty; one brother-in-law: Jerome (Lucille) Hauser; two sisters-in-law: Arlene (David) Daniels and Diane Hauser; and his three cats: Molly, Susie, and Nelly Bell. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by one daughter: Debra Sukowaty; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Greg (Lucille) Sukowaty and Joe Sukowaty; one sister and brother-in-law: Vivian (George) Muench; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Anton and Magdalena Hauser.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 202 Church Street, St. Nazianz. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Following the Mass, military honors will be conducted by Wagner-Eberle-Sukowaty American Legion Post #477. LeRoy will be laid to rest at Knollwood Mausoleum.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the Sukowaty family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sharon Kaplon, DNP and the staffs of Ascension Medical Group, Chilton, and St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion they have shown LeRoy.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020