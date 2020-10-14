1/1
LeRoy J. Cisler
LeRoy J. Cisler

Two Rivers - LeRoy J. Cisler, age 76, a resident of Two Rivers, entered eternal life on Monday afternoon, October 12, 2020 at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Two Rivers.

LeRoy was born on April 20, 1944 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Edward and Helen Zeman Cisler. LeRoy was employed with Imperial Eastman. He enjoyed photography and was known for his pool shooting skills. LeRoy was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aeries #706.

Survivors include three children, Deborah Cisler, New Lisbon, James Cisler, Colorado, and Chad Cisler, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Karrie, Douglas, Victoria, Emanuel, Devon, Haley, William, Lilliana, and Ember; three great grandchildren, his siblings, Sandy Madsen, Two Rivers, Don (Kris) Cisler, Manitowoc, Margie (Ken) Stewart, Caddo Mills, TX; five nieces, Cindi (Shawn) McGlin, Ankeny, IA, Laura (Jeff) Novak, Manitowoc, Christina (Jeremy) Kulpa, Two Rivers, Alina (John) Brett, McKinney, TX, and Mallory (Cory) Bowen, Caddo Mills, TX; along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helen; three brothers, Ed Jr., Charlie, and Joe; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Mike Phillips; and brother-in-law, Robert Madsen.

Private memorial services for the family will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Burial of the cremains will be on Tuesday afternoon.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
