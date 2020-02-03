|
Leroy J. Duveneck
Manitowoc - Leroy J. Duveneck, age 88, a Manitowoc resident, died Sunday February 2, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born on August 8, 1931 in Manitowoc, son of late Ulrich and Helen (Kadow) Duveneck. Leroy was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1950. On June 19, 1954 he married his sweetheart Mary Jane Anderson at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Northeim. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2013. Leroy was a police officer for the Manitowoc Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Manitowoc Fish and Game Association and the Eagles Aerie #706 of Manitowoc.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Debra and James Kuehnl, Manitowoc, Diane and Mark Anderson, Two Rivers, Donna and Steve Dueno, Manitowoc, Cheryl and special friend Butch, Pine Island, MN; four grandchildren: Jesse Kuehnl, Jaime (Jason) Cherney, Adam (Missy) Fogltanz and Cory Lang; seven great grandchildren: Megan, Jackson, Kenley, Mason, Maxwell, Amaya and Bentley; one sister: Janet Pribek, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law: Robert (LuAnn) Duveneck; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Elmer Nack, Donald Pribek; and a great grandson: Jacob Cherney.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 N. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Leroy was an avid bowler for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his cousins while golfing, attending Packer games and afternoon outings. Leroy loved his trips to Las Vegas with family and friends. He especially looked forward to morning coffee and muffins with his beloved sister Janet. Leroy was also a terrific father to his four daughters, who will be deeply missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020