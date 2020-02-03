Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 N. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 N. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Duveneck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy J. Duveneck


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy J. Duveneck Obituary
Leroy J. Duveneck

Manitowoc - Leroy J. Duveneck, age 88, a Manitowoc resident, died Sunday February 2, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

He was born on August 8, 1931 in Manitowoc, son of late Ulrich and Helen (Kadow) Duveneck. Leroy was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1950. On June 19, 1954 he married his sweetheart Mary Jane Anderson at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Northeim. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2013. Leroy was a police officer for the Manitowoc Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Manitowoc Fish and Game Association and the Eagles Aerie #706 of Manitowoc.

Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Debra and James Kuehnl, Manitowoc, Diane and Mark Anderson, Two Rivers, Donna and Steve Dueno, Manitowoc, Cheryl and special friend Butch, Pine Island, MN; four grandchildren: Jesse Kuehnl, Jaime (Jason) Cherney, Adam (Missy) Fogltanz and Cory Lang; seven great grandchildren: Megan, Jackson, Kenley, Mason, Maxwell, Amaya and Bentley; one sister: Janet Pribek, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law: Robert (LuAnn) Duveneck; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Elmer Nack, Donald Pribek; and a great grandson: Jacob Cherney.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 N. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Leroy was an avid bowler for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his cousins while golfing, attending Packer games and afternoon outings. Leroy loved his trips to Las Vegas with family and friends. He especially looked forward to morning coffee and muffins with his beloved sister Janet. Leroy was also a terrific father to his four daughters, who will be deeply missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -