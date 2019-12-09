|
LeRoy Staff
Two Rivers - LeRoy Staff, age 89, longtime Two Rivers resident, died peacefully at home Saturday morning, December 7, 2019.
LeRoy was born April 26, 1930 in Oak Park, Illinois to Andrew and Dorothy (Baerns) Staff. He was a 1950 graduate of Sheboygan North High School, and served his country as a medic with the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1953-1955). On October 29, 1960, he married Sylvia Baumann at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. The couple was blessed with two children and 59 years of marriage. LeRoy retired in 1992 from Verizon Phone Company where he served as a maintenance supervisor, covering 12 exchanges. In his retirement, he volunteered for many years at both Holy Family Hospital and Aurora Medical Center, spending time with their hospice patients. He also drove the Aurora Hospital Van for many years. LeRoy served as president on the former Joseph Mann Library Board and was very instrumental in the planning of the new Lester Public Library in Two Rivers. He also remained active with the Two Rivers Ecumenical Pantry (TREP); he was a very involved member of the Two Rivers Kiwanis Club for 35 years, holding various offices which included vice-president, president, and lieutenant governor. LeRoy was a faithful, active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Two Rivers for many years. He served the church as property director and as a past president of the church council. He loved ushering at the church and greeting the parishioners. He will be remembered for his hearty laugh and his great sense of humor. LeRoy was a Christian man who was ready to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In his spare time, he enjoyed Canada fishing trips with his buddies; bowling, golfing, playing cards; and was also a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; one son, Mitchell Staff of Manitowoc; one daughter & son-in-law, Julie (Brian) Swetlik of Sheboygan Falls; and one granddaughter, Lyndie Kaye Swetlik. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Ella Staff of Sheboygan; a brother-in-law, Charles (Kathy Leigh) Baumann of Keizer, Oregon; along with nieces, nephews, and a special young friend at church, Andre Casavant. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Staff; his mother, Dorothy Staff Brandt; step-father, Anton Brandt; and five siblings: Henry Staff, Andrew (Gladys) Staff, Edward (Georgie) Staff, Ruth (Earl) Staff Brandl, and infant Dorothy Staff.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3234 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Rev. William Kilps will officiate at the service, with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc. Military graveside honors will be held at the church immediately following the service by members of Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet friends and relatives at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. There will be no visitation held this evening. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers is assisting the Staff family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Aurora Medical Center, and the caregivers of Sharon Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to LeRoy throughout his illness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019