Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Leslie L. Brown

Waukesha - Leslie L. Brown died at peace unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Age 56. Devoted wife of Dale Brown. Loving daughter of William (Mary Ann) and Marcia Nolan. Thoughtful step-mother of Lauren (Chris) Becker. Caring sister of Jeffrey Bonk and Amy Russell. Generous aunt of Jaclyn, Johnathan, Brianna, Danielle Collin, Kura and Trista. Further survived by other family members and friends.Leslie was more than a wife, best friend, and business partner, she was Dale's world.

Memorial Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, Sunday, May 5, 2019, 3-5 PM. Memorial Service at 5PM.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019
