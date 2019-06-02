Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lester "Teddy Bear" Last Obituary
Lester "Teddy Bear" Last

Manitowoc - Lester "Teddy Bear" Last, age 70, of Manitowoc, passed away early Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Lester was born on July 9, 1948 in Lena, son of late Frank and Edna (Speering) Last. He attended schools in Lena and graduated from Lena High School. On July 7, 1995, Lester married the former Doris Kubale. He worked for Lakeside Foods and Hamilton's for many years. Lester enjoyed fishing and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include his wife: Doris Last, Manitowoc; two children: Wendy (Wally) Staff, La Crosse; Jimmy Hoade, Hammond; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his first wife; Barb Wright; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Vern (Sue) Last; Arvie (Carol) Last; Wilmer Last; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim (Shirley) Gadzinski; Ron (Ruth) Kubale, many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Edna Last; two brothers: Raymond and Arnold; one sister: Anita Kintgen; one great-granddaughter: Skyla.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the compassionate care given to Lester.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 2, 2019
