Lester M. Knitter
1927 - 2020
Lester M. Knitter

Two Rivers - Lester Mitchell Knitter, 92, passed away May 29, 2020.

He was born August 6, 1927 to the late Mitchell (Mike) and Marie (Belair) Knitter. Lester lived in Two Rivers in the home he built until he moved to Hamilton Health Services. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider in his younger days and enjoyed fishing at Lakewood after his riding days. Lester was in the Navy, the Merchant Marines and worked at Formrite Tube Company until his retirement.

He is survived by his daughter: Andrea (Stan) Zirbel; 7 grandchildren: Michael Zirbel, Jesse Zirbel, Amanda (Brent) Rosner, Corinna (Scott) Lefeber, Justin (Jessica) Loose, Deidre Loose, and Amber Loose; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother: Floyd (Bernice) Knitter; one nephew: James (Kim) Knitter. Lester was preceded in death by a daughter: Deborah Loose.

Private family funeral service will be held at Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Hamilton Health Services, Amy & Jessica his nurse practitioner and nurse for all the special care given to Lester.

The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

