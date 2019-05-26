|
|
Lillian E. Reedy
Manitowoc - Lillian E. Reedy, age 97 years and two months, of Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Laurel Grove.
Lillian was born on April 19, 1922 in the town of Franklin, Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary Phillip Feit. Lillian graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1940. Upon her graduation, she was employed as a secretary at the Aluminum Specialty Company and later in the Manitowoc County Clerks office, retiring in 1978. Lillian was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Clair Society, Daughters of Isabella and the Manitowoc County Historical Society.
She is survived by a special nephew, John Herrmann of Mountain Home, AR. Other relatives and friends also survive her. Lillian was affectionately referred to by her nephew, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces as "Billy". Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Alice Herrmann, husbands Henry (Hank) Boeckman, Jerome (Jerry) Martin and George Reedy.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo,1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the committal services at Evergreen Cemetery there will be a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Lillian's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or the . Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 26 to May 27, 2019