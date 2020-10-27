1/1
Lillian (Sand) Hartman

Manitowoc - Lillian (Sand) Hartman, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020.

Lillian was born to Mathias and Louise (Kieffer) Sand on April 7th in Rosholt, South Dakota. On January 17, 1948 she married Anthony W. Hartman. They were together for 54 years until his death on October 26, 2002.

Lillian and Tony had five children, Lyle (Kathy) of Hulett, WY, Kathy of Loveland, CO, Steven (Kerri) of Port Townsend, WA, Marcia Therriault (Brian) of Valparaiso, NE, and Debra Couture (Steve) of Chazy, NY. Their grandchildren are Shane, Brett (Terra), Nathan, Jonathan, Sarah Dawn, Nicholas, Brian, Stacy, Megan (Jon), Chad (Lauryn), Adrianna, Kristy (Jeff), Jolene (Jake), and Lee (Katie). She also has 11 great grandchildren.

In her later years, Lillian enjoyed being a caregiver and community volunteer.

Memorial services will take place at a later date when all can gather safely. Memorials in Lillian's name can be made to the Manitowoc Senior Center. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangement.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
