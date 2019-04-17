Services
Linda Gustason
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Jambo Creek Sportsman Club
3601-13781 Jambo Creek Road,
Mishicot, WI
Campbellsport - Linda L. Gustason, 56, of Campbellsport went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 2, 1962 in Two Rivers, the daughter of Daniel and JoAnn (nee Nelson) Lambert. On October 4 1996, Linda married Brent A. Gustason at Cherney Maribel Caves County Park in Maribel, Wisconsin. Linda graduated with her B.S. in Forestry from the University of Stevens Point and worked at Quad Graphics for 22 years. She loved nature, the outdoors, and was a loving and caring wife and mother.

Linda is survived by her husband Brent, son Quinn of Fond du Lac, mother JoAnn Lambert, siblings Greg (Carol) Lambert of Mishicot, Debra (Dale) Gorzlanzyk of Mishicot, Doug (Kris) Lambert of Kewaunee and Lisa Hunt of Niceville, FL, father-in-law Larry Gustason of San Benito, TX, and brother-in-law Kevin (Lou) Gustason of Evergreen, CO. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Daniel and her mother-in-law Karla Gustason.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Jambo Creek Sportsman Club, 13601-13781 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. 54228

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals .com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019
