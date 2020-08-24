Linda J. White
Tisch Mills - Linda Westlund White, age 72 of Tisch Mills, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Linda was born September 28, 1947 in Stevens Point, WI to Orland and Marjorie (Stimm) Radke. In 1965, she graduated from Stevens Point Area PJ Jacobs High School where she was a cheerleader and competed on the swim team & synchronized swim club.
After graduating with honors from UW-LaCrosse in 1969, Linda taught phy ed for thirty one years; thirty at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, where she also coached the gymnastics team for fourteen years.
Meeting & dating in college, Linda then married Mishicot phy ed teacher, Steve Westlund in 1970; he preceded her in death in 1984. She met Dean White at Fox Hills golf course and they were married in 1990; he preceded her in death in 2020. After retiring from teaching in 2000, she and Dean spent winter months at their retirement home in Brandon, FL.
Linda traveled extensively during her lifetime from coast to coast throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Scandinavian countries, often including golf at many destinations. Linda was active as an officer in Fox Hills Women's Golf League for many years, and in two golf leagues in Florida; active as a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Gibson and at Living Savior Lutheran Church in Florida, singing in the choirs and serving on many committees. She enjoyed golfing, biking, reading, singing, celebrating holidays and birthdays, going out to eat, shopping, and cheering for Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers & Tampa Bay Lightning.
She is survived by her siblings: Judy (Danny) Fay of Arlington, WA, nephew Cody (Meghan) Fay and niece Molly (Cory) Baker; Tom (Debi Griggs) Radke of Sagle, ID; Dave (Sally) Radke of Delafield; Jim (Sherri) Radke of Waukesha, nieces Tarah and Talia; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Ron (Sue Smith) White of Green Bay; Marlene Schadrie of Green Bay; Chris (Karl) Despins of Arizona; and seven cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orland and Marjorie Radke; first husband, Steve Westlund and second husband, Dean White.
A service, commemorating Linda's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29th at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street in Mishicot, with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday after 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Westlund Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mishicot High School.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the White family with funeral arrangements.
Linda's family is deeply saddened by her unexpected passing. Her fun-loving, energetic personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.