Linda K. Fencil
1950 - 2020
Linda K. Fencil

Two Rivers - Linda K. Fencil, age 70, a resident of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Linda was born on January 18, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois, a daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Calhoun) Batts. She was a graduate of Peoria High School. On June 5, 1983, she married Lee Fencil in Peoria, he preceded her in death on September 16, 2006. Linda was employed at Lakeside Food Co. for over 25 years. She enjoyed going on trips, adventures to casinos and especially spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law: Tam and Jackie Catterall and Cory

Catterall, all of Oak Creek; four stepchildren: Ronnie and Linda Fencil of Two Rivers, Lori and Brian Weimer of Manitowoc, Lisa Fencil and BJ and Mike Leurquin, all of Two Rivers; grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother: Terry Batts; along with other relatives and friends.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, on Friday August 21, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A time of reflection will be held at the conclusion of the visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
