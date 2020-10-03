1/1
Linda K. Parker
1968 - 2020
Linda K. Parker

Two Rivers - Linda Kay Parker, age 51, of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence after a long battle with heart complications.

Linda was born October 8, 1968 in Manitowoc, WI to Donna Rae (Pagel) Parker and the late Harry J. Parker. She graduated in 1986 from Washington High School in Two Rivers. In 2002 she earned her Registered Nursing Degree and continued nursing, doing what she loved, taking care of patients until her health didn't permit it. Linda had a heart of gold and was always there when her friends needed her. In her younger years, she was a great camper, avid swimmer and enjoyed spending time with her niece and friends. Linda will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Rae Parker; one brother & sister-in-law, James "Jimmy" and Dolores Parker, all of Two Rivers; one niece, Crystal Parker; one nephew, Alex Parker; and a great nephew, Tristyn Mathiesen. She is further survived by two uncles and three aunts: Gene (Jan) Pagel of Two Rivers, Alvin J. Pagel, Jr. of Manitowoc, Wanda Parker of Indiana, and Barbara Henderson of Florida; along with other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Parker; one niece, Alyssa Parker; grandparents: Alvin and Gladys Pagel; one uncle, Jerry Pagel; and one aunt, Shirley Pagel.

Due to the current Covid pandemic, there will be no services held at this time.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Parker family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
