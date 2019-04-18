|
Linda M. Staudt
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Linda M. Staudt, age 61, of Two Rivers, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home.
Linda was born September 16, 1957 in Manitowoc, daughter of Paul and Beverly (Eiles) Schmidt. She was united in marriage to Mike Staudt on July 15, 2005 in Manitowoc. Linda and her husband Mike own and operate Staudt's Small Engine Repair in Two Rivers. She was a member of the Eagles Club and the Senior Center of Two Rivers. Linda enjoyed her trips to Carter Casino with her husband.
Survivors besides her parents include her husband: Mike Staudt, Two Rivers; three sisters and a brother-in-law: Patricia Murray, Manitowoc; Diane & Gary Groelle, Manitowoc; Barb Schmidt, Two Rivers; five nieces and a nephew: Rosanne (Jason) Bonlander, Travis (Amanda) Groelle, Shelby (Dustin) Hujet, Jennifer (Josh) Smith, Ashley Groelle and Holley Melichar; three great nieces and two great nephews; her dogs Carburetor, Mitzi, Gasket, her cat Spark Plug; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Paul Gleichner with burial to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, town of Kossuth at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Linda and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019