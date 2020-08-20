Linda M. Wallace
Manitowoc - Linda M. Wallace, age 65, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 while visiting her son in Lisbon, Connecticut.
She was born on March 22, 1955 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Gliniecki) Fiecko. Linda attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1973. She married Edward Wallace on February 14, 1980. Linda was employed with the Mirro Aluminum Company, Manitowoc, for most of her career.
Survivors include her husband Edward Wallace, Manitowoc; two children: Amy and Andrew Wallace; three siblings: Dennis Fiecko, Green Bay, Laurie (Daniel) Pries, Townsend, and Michael (Janelle) Fiecko, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Elizabeth Fiecko; and her brother: Kenneth Fiecko.
Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.