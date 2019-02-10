|
|
Lloyd C. Dickenshied
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Lloyd C. Dickenshied
During the course of his illness with Alzheimer's Disease, Lloyd Dickenshied often yearned to "go home" to see his dad. Early in the morning of February 7, it was his Heavenly Father however who took him from St. Mary's - Felician Village to his eternal home at age 92.
A lifelong resident of Two Rivers, Lloyd Charles Dickenshied, son of the late Ralph and Delphine (Lafond) Dickenshied, was born October 2, 1926. A 1944 graduate of Washington High School, he served with the U.S. Army from 1945-46 stationed in Japan and the Philippine Islands. Upon return, he entered employment at the Hamilton Manufacturing Company, continuing until retirement in 1990.
Lloyd married Jacqueline Asplund on August 4, 1951. They would have observed their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Lloyd and Jacque have a daughter, Dale Ann (Patrick) O'Donnell of Lindenhurst, Illinois.
Funeral services for Lloyd will be held at noon Tuesday, February 12, at Klein & Stangel Funeral Home with Deacon Paul Gleichner officiating. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Burial will be at Forest View Cemetery, and a luncheon at Machut's Supper Club will immediately follow services.
An avid golfer until illness kept him from the links, Lloyd in his prime also actively participated in baseball, bowling, cross-country skiing, fishing, and bow and arrow hunting. However, after shooting a deer with the latter weapon, he was so overcome with remorse he banished the bow to a basement peg.
Lloyd was a Mr. Fixit and a hobbyist. In addition to mending whatever needed repair, he demonstrated his green thumb in his colorful flower beds, and the seasonal plants he enjoyed buying for indoors. There was never an Easter without a lily or a Christmas bereft of a poinsettia. His artful Christmas house displays were outstanding in detail. Family members looked forward to receiving his homemade applesauce, frozen corn, and the zesty wines from the "Private Reserve of LCD Cellar Winery" which he enjoyed gifting to others.
But most of all Lloyd will be remembered for his skillfully designed woodworking projects which ran the gamut from household furniture for his and his daughter's homes to picture framing, and seasonal crafts. His workshop was his haven. He made improvements at the historic Washington House, volunteered at the Hamilton Wood Type Museum, and helped in other capacities while a member of the Two Rivers Historical Society. More importantly he was a faithful and loving husband and father.
Lloyd is survived by his wife; daughter and son-in-law; two sisters-in-law, Bette Ariens and Glee Asplund; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janet Schumaker; his in-laws, Arvid and Leona Asplund; brothers-in-law: Maurice and Lawrence Asplund and Reuben Schumaker; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Asplund.
Lloyd was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church, Roncalli High School, or a .
Klein and Stangel Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Dickenshied family expresses special thanks to the nurses and other staff members of both St. Mary's-Felician Village and Heartland Hospice Care for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Lloyd and his family, and to Dr. Robert Gahl for his care and concern throughout the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019