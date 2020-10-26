Lloyd C. Hecker
Manitowoc - Lloyd C. Hecker, age 91, a resident of Felician Village of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday evening, October 25, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
He was born May 10, 1929 in Manitowoc, son of the late Emil and Dora (Pleuss) Hecker. Lloyd attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1947. He served in the United States Marines from 1952 until 1954. Lloyd married Vivian Hager and she preceded him in death on June 23, 1994. He then married LaVerne (Endries) Gordon on April 29, 1995. Lloyd was Vice President of Manitowoc Plumbing Supply for 28 years and then was employed with Sonnenberg Builders until his retirement in 1995. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and enjoyed playing sheepshead and cribbage with friends and family, and many casino and bus trips with his wife. Lloyd was a longtime member of Eagle's Aerie Club #659, Elk's Lodge #687 for over 50 years, and the Manitowoc Senior Center where he enjoyed playing and leading bingo events for many years.
Lloyd is survived by his wife LaVerne, Manitowoc; four sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Kathleen Gordon, Two Rivers; Dennis and Bonnie Gordon, Manitowoc; Ricky and Dianne Gordon, Manitowoc; Randy and Linda Gordon, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Vernon and Luella Hecker, Manitowoc; Loretta Hecker, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends also survive. Lloyd was preceded in death by his first wife Vivian Hecker and two brothers: Reuben Hecker and Earl Hecker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Dr. Matthew Sauer. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home., Manitowoc. Due to current health precautions, social distancing and face coverings are required.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Holy Family Memorial Cancer Care Center and Dr. Lynn Baatz for their warm compassion and care shown to Lloyd.