Lloyd R. Wallander
Manitowoc - Lloyd R. Wallander, age 87, a resident of Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc, passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019 at Shady Lane, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 21, 1932 in Reedsville, Wisconsin, son of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Krizenesky) Wallander. Lloyd attended Valders High School, graduating with the class of 1952. He served in the United States Army, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1954, being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. On October 8, 1955 Lloyd married the former Pauline Tadych at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He was employed with Mirro Corporation from 1955 until 1968, Watercare Corporation from 1968 until 1973, and then Valders Public School from 1973 until his retirement in 1993. Lloyd was a member of the as well as American Legion Post #0028 of Valders.
Survivors include his wife: Pauline Wallander, Manitowoc; one daughter and two sons-in-law: Paula (Ralph) Sukowaty, Manitowoc, and Dale Frank, Valders; one son and two daughters-in-law: Joseph "Joe" (Carla) Wallander, Green Bay, and Cathy Wallander, Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: Alex Sukowaty, Kaitlin Sukowaty (special friend Logan Fogeltanz), Stephanie (Curtis) Fintelmann, Chad (Anderia) Frank, Kelsi (Ryan) Keuler, Spencer Wallander, Tiffany DeWall, Nicholas Wallander, Brett Wallander, and Nathan Wallander; seven great-grandchildren: Mason and Maryssa Fintelmann, Harper Frank, Watson Keuler, and Dayton, Hannah, and Addison DeWall; one brother and sister-in-law: Paul (Barbara) Wallander, Reedsville; and one sister and brother-in-law: Alice (Gordon) Braun, Whitelaw. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by two sons: Nicholas Wallander and Greg Wallander; one daughter: Mary Frank; one brother: Clarence Wallander Jr.; and one sister-in-law: Mary Schmelzle.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Lloyd will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manitowoc, with graveside military honors to be accorded by American Legion - Drews Bleser Post #88.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. The visitation will continue on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Shady Lane, especially Jordan, as well as HomeCare Health Services, especially Cathy and Brittany for the care and compassion they have shown Lloyd and his family.
Lloyd had a love of Christmas, gardening flowers and vegetables. Mostly he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019